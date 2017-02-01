January–February 2017, issue no. 388

Welcome to our January-February issue! Highlights of the double issue include:

• Klaus Neumann on refugees
• Angelo Loukakis on Don Watson
• Gabriel García Ochoa – Letter from Mexico
• Publisher of the Month – our new Q & A
• Three new ABR Writers’ Fellowships, each worth $7,500

Highlights from the current issue

Michael Winkler reviews 'From the Edge: Australia’s lost histories' by Mark McKenna

Michael Winkler

There is a well-meaning musician who performs intermittently in Central Australia. When he plays his hit song, he tries to augment the lyrics by chanting the ...

More

Josephine Taylor reviews 'Where the Light Falls' by Gretchen Shirm

Josephine Taylor

In the midst of preparing for an important London exhibition, photographer Andrew is drawn back to Australia by the sudden disappearance of his former girlfriend, Kirsten ...

More

Lee Christofis reviews 'Bolshoi Confidential: Secrets of the Russian ballet from the rule of the tsars to today' by Simon Morrison

Lee Christofis

In November 2016, former principal dancer Pavel Dmitrichenko entered the Bolshoi Ballet studios in Moscow to begin retraining for the stage. He had recently been ...

More

Kate Ryan reviews 'Poum and Alexandre: A Paris memoir' by Catherine de Saint Phalle

Kate Ryan

Catherine de Saint Phalle’s memoir brings us the developing consciousness of a star-struck but lonely child as she struggles to understand and negotiate parents who ...

More

Also in this issue

View Full Contents
Australian Book Review Logo

Studio 2
207 City Road
Southbank VIC 3006

Tel: (03) 9699 8822
Fax: (03) 9699 8803

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Close Panel

ABR Online Login