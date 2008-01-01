January–February 2017, issue no. 388

Welcome to our January-February issue! Highlights of the double issue include:

• Klaus Neumann on refugees
• Angelo Loukakis on Don Watson
• Gabriel García Ochoa – Letter from Mexico
• Publisher of the Month – our new Q & A
• Three new ABR Writers’ Fellowships, each worth $7,500

Highlights from the current issue

Kristian Camilleri reviews 'The Age of Genius: The seventeenth century and the birth of the modern mind' by A.C. Grayling

Kristian Camilleri

The seventeenth century was unquestionably one of the most tumultuous and transformative periods of European history. It was a century that saw Europe ravaged by war ...

Der Ring des Nibelungen

Peter Rose

Der Ring des Nibelungen, presented by Opera Australia three years after its première in Melbourne, was a great success, mostly because of the excellence of the singing ...

Jill Burton reviews 'Cynthia Nolan: A biography' by M.E. McGuire

Jill Burton

When times were difficult, Cynthia Reed Nolan ‘drew the veil’. Born in Evandale in 1908, the youngest of six children, Cynthia always sought distance ...

Ann-Marie Priest reviews 'Katherine Mansfield: The early years' by Gerri Kimber

Ann-Marie Priest

Katherine Mansfield is one of those shimmering literary figures whose life looms larger than her work. This is not because her writing lacks value: Mansfield’s spiky ...

Also in this issue

