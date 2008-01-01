January–February 2017, issue no. 388
Welcome to our January-February issue! Highlights of the double issue include:
• Klaus Neumann on refugees
• Angelo Loukakis on Don Watson
• Gabriel García Ochoa – Letter from Mexico
• Publisher of the Month – our new Q & A
• Three new ABR Writers’ Fellowships, each worth $7,500
John Rickard reviews 'Divas: Mathilde Marchesi and her pupils' by Roger Neill
Finding the right teacher is always a challenge for young singers, and the relationship between student and teacher can see the formation of a lifelong bond. By the same ...More
Lucas Grainger-Brown reviews 'The Turnbull Gamble' by Wayne Errington and Peter van Onselen
After he crossed the Rubicon, Julius Caesar marched on Rome and imposed an authoritarian rule that would alter history. The way in which Australia embraced ...More
Gabriel García Ochoa reviews 'The Transmigration of Bodies and Signs Preceding the End of the World' by Yuri Herrera, translated by Lisa Dillman
Mictlán, the underworld of Aztec mythology, is divided into nine regions, like Dante’s Inferno. Yuri Herrera’s novella, Signs Preceding the End of the World, opens with ...More
Nick Haslam reviews 'ADHD Nation: The disorder. The drugs. The inside story.' by Alan Schwarz
The spectrum of opinion on attention deficit hyperactivity disorder – ADHD in the acronym-crazed world of psychiatry – runs from the firiest red to the deepest purple ...More
