January–February 2017, issue no. 388

Welcome to our January-February issue! Highlights of the double issue include:

• Klaus Neumann on refugees
• Angelo Loukakis on Don Watson
• Gabriel García Ochoa – Letter from Mexico
• Publisher of the Month – our new Q & A
• Three new ABR Writers’ Fellowships, each worth $7,500

Highlights from the current issue

Kevin Brophy reviews 'Ghostspeaking' by Peter Boyle

Kevin Brophy

If Peter Boyle’s new and selected, Towns in the Great Desert (which I reviewed in ABR, March 2014), was a tour de force of the imagination, and a book of stunningly str More

Tim Byrne reviews 'The Ring of Truth' by Roger Scruton

Tim Byrne

There is a kind of dread in the heart of any reader who approaches a philosopher in the act of pronouncing on a great work of art. Many a filmmaker’s oeuvre and ...

More

Klaus Neumann reviews 'What Is a Refugee?' by William Maley, 'Violent Borders: Refugees and the right to move' by Reece Jones, and 'Borderlands: Towards an anthropology of the cosmopolitan condition' by Michel Agier

Klaus Neumann

Three years ago, Australia was supposedly being overrun by asylum seekers arriving by boat. The situation was considered grave and dominated public debate and the ...

More
Free

Sue Bond reviews 'Saltwater' by Cathy McLennan

Sue Bond

This book is likely to anger many readers. Saltwater is about Cathy McLennan’s time as a barrister for the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Legal Service on Palm Island and More

Also in this issue

