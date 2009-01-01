January–February 2017, issue no. 388
Welcome to our January-February issue! Highlights of the double issue include:
• Klaus Neumann on refugees
• Angelo Loukakis on Don Watson
• Gabriel García Ochoa – Letter from Mexico
• Publisher of the Month – our new Q & A
• Three new ABR Writers’ Fellowships, each worth $7,500
Highlights from the current issue
Jill Burton reviews 'Cynthia Nolan: A biography' by M.E. McGuire
When times were difficult, Cynthia Reed Nolan ‘drew the veil’. Born in Evandale in 1908, the youngest of six children, Cynthia always sought distance ...More
Varun Ghosh reviews 'Benaud: An appreciation' by Brian Matthews
For more than half a century, Richie Benaud (1930–2015) graced the game of cricket around the world. A dashing batsman and fierce leg-spinner, Benaud was the first ...More
Sue Bond reviews 'Saltwater' by Cathy McLennan
This book is likely to anger many readers. Saltwater is about Cathy McLennan’s time as a barrister for the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Legal Service on Palm Island and More
Ann-Marie Priest reviews 'Katherine Mansfield: The early years' by Gerri Kimber
Katherine Mansfield is one of those shimmering literary figures whose life looms larger than her work. This is not because her writing lacks value: Mansfield’s spiky ...More
Also in this issue
