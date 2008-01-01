January–February 2017, issue no. 388
Welcome to our January-February issue! Highlights of the double issue include:
• Klaus Neumann on refugees
• Angelo Loukakis on Don Watson
• Gabriel García Ochoa – Letter from Mexico
• Publisher of the Month – our new Q & A
• Three new ABR Writers’ Fellowships, each worth $7,500
Highlights from the current issue
Kevin Brophy reviews 'Ghostspeaking' by Peter Boyle
If Peter Boyle’s new and selected, Towns in the Great Desert (which I reviewed in ABR, March 2014), was a tour de force of the imagination, and a book of stunningly str More
Tim Byrne reviews 'The Ring of Truth' by Roger Scruton
There is a kind of dread in the heart of any reader who approaches a philosopher in the act of pronouncing on a great work of art. Many a filmmaker’s oeuvre and ...More
Klaus Neumann reviews 'What Is a Refugee?' by William Maley, 'Violent Borders: Refugees and the right to move' by Reece Jones, and 'Borderlands: Towards an anthropology of the cosmopolitan condition' by Michel Agier
Three years ago, Australia was supposedly being overrun by asylum seekers arriving by boat. The situation was considered grave and dominated public debate and the ...More
Sue Bond reviews 'Saltwater' by Cathy McLennan
This book is likely to anger many readers. Saltwater is about Cathy McLennan’s time as a barrister for the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Legal Service on Palm Island and More
Also in this issue
Recent Issues
December 2016
2016 Books of the Year & Publisher Picks
Peter Craven reviews The Boy Behind the Curtain by Tim Winton
James McNamara reviews The Sellout by Paul Beatty
Fiona Hile reviews Letter to Pessoa & Other Short Fictions by Michelle Cahill
November 2016
2016 Arts Highlights of the Year
'The god of cheaper prices: New threats to our literary culture from the Productivity Commission' by Colin Golvan
Lisa Gorton reviews Hag-Seed: The Tempest retold by Margaret Atwood
Peter Goldsworthy reviews Play All: A bingewatcher's notebook by Clive James