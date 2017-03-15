Welcome to our much-anticipated December issue!

• Books of the Year - More than forty senior critics, writers, broadcasters, and booksellers have nominated their favourite books of the year

• Publisher’s Picks - a dozen major publishers/editors nominate 2016 books from other publishing houses

• Paul Genoni on George Johnston and Charmian Clift’s time on Hydra

• Peter Craven on Tim Winton’s ‘rich and brilliant’ essay collection The Boy Behind the Curtain

• Fiona Gruber on Scientology

• Philosopher Peter Singer is our Open Page guest

Highlights from the current issue