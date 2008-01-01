January–February 2017, issue no. 388
Welcome to our January-February issue! Highlights of the double issue include:
• Klaus Neumann on refugees
• Angelo Loukakis on Don Watson
• Gabriel García Ochoa – Letter from Mexico
• Publisher of the Month – our new Q & A
• Three new ABR Writers’ Fellowships, each worth $7,500
Highlights from the current issue
Klaus Neumann reviews 'What Is a Refugee?' by William Maley, 'Violent Borders: Refugees and the right to move' by Reece Jones, and 'Borderlands: Towards an anthropology of the cosmopolitan condition' by Michel Agier
Three years ago, Australia was supposedly being overrun by asylum seekers arriving by boat. The situation was considered grave and dominated public debate and the ...More
Angelo Loukakis reviews 'A Single Tree: Voices from the bush' compiled by Don Watson
In The Bush (2014), Don Watson explored notions of what that most variegated of terms, ‘the bush’, meant to earlier generations, including his own family. In ...More
James Dunk reviews 'Dr James Barry: A woman ahead of her time' by Michael du Preez and Jeremy Dronfield
‘The devil! It’s a woman!’ exclaimed a charwoman as she laid out the naked body of James Barry, MD, for burial. Seventy-six years earlier, Barry had been born ...More
The City of Palaces by Gabriel García Ochoa
Describing Mexico City without tripping over a cliché is not easy. Vibrant, colourful, dangerous, loud, exhilarating, rich in history and gastronomic delights, it’s all been ...More
Also in this issue
Recent Issues
December 2016
2016 Books of the Year & Publisher Picks
Peter Craven reviews The Boy Behind the Curtain by Tim Winton
James McNamara reviews The Sellout by Paul Beatty
Fiona Hile reviews Letter to Pessoa & Other Short Fictions by Michelle Cahill
November 2016
2016 Arts Highlights of the Year
'The god of cheaper prices: New threats to our literary culture from the Productivity Commission' by Colin Golvan
Lisa Gorton reviews Hag-Seed: The Tempest retold by Margaret Atwood
Peter Goldsworthy reviews Play All: A bingewatcher's notebook by Clive James