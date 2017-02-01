January–February 2017, issue no. 388
Welcome to our January-February issue! Highlights of the double issue include:
• Klaus Neumann on refugees
• Angelo Loukakis on Don Watson
• Gabriel García Ochoa – Letter from Mexico
• Publisher of the Month – our new Q & A
• Three new ABR Writers’ Fellowships, each worth $7,500
Highlights from the current issue
Evelyn Juers reviews 'Cursed Legacy: The Tragic Life of Klaus Mann' by Frederic Spotts
In ‘The Art of Biography’, Virginia Woolf insists that this ‘is the most restricted of all the arts’ and that even if many biographies are written, few survive. But somehow ...More
Benjamin Madden reviews 'Empire of Things: How we became a world of consumers, from the fifteenth century to the twenty-first' by Frank Trentmann
If there is a single event that marks the maturity of a new field of study, it may well be the appearance of a sprawling monograph from a trade publisher ...More
Kristian Camilleri reviews 'The Age of Genius: The seventeenth century and the birth of the modern mind' by A.C. Grayling
The seventeenth century was unquestionably one of the most tumultuous and transformative periods of European history. It was a century that saw Europe ravaged by war ...More
John Arnold reviews 'Up Came a Squatter: Niel Black of Glenormiston, 1839–1880' by Maggie Black
At the launch of Up Came a Squatter, Geoffrey Blainey reflected on how important the wool industry was to Australia for more than a hundred years ...More
Also in this issue
Recent Issues
December 2016
2016 Books of the Year & Publisher Picks
Peter Craven reviews The Boy Behind the Curtain by Tim Winton
James McNamara reviews The Sellout by Paul Beatty
Fiona Hile reviews Letter to Pessoa & Other Short Fictions by Michelle Cahill
November 2016
2016 Arts Highlights of the Year
'The god of cheaper prices: New threats to our literary culture from the Productivity Commission' by Colin Golvan
Lisa Gorton reviews Hag-Seed: The Tempest retold by Margaret Atwood
Peter Goldsworthy reviews Play All: A bingewatcher's notebook by Clive James