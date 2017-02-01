January–February 2017, issue no. 388
Welcome to our January-February issue! Highlights of the double issue include:
• Klaus Neumann on refugees
• Angelo Loukakis on Don Watson
• Gabriel García Ochoa – Letter from Mexico
• Publisher of the Month – our new Q & A
• Three new ABR Writers’ Fellowships, each worth $7,500
Highlights from the current issue
Michael Winkler reviews 'From the Edge: Australia’s lost histories' by Mark McKenna
There is a well-meaning musician who performs intermittently in Central Australia. When he plays his hit song, he tries to augment the lyrics by chanting the ...More
Josephine Taylor reviews 'Where the Light Falls' by Gretchen Shirm
In the midst of preparing for an important London exhibition, photographer Andrew is drawn back to Australia by the sudden disappearance of his former girlfriend, Kirsten ...More
Lee Christofis reviews 'Bolshoi Confidential: Secrets of the Russian ballet from the rule of the tsars to today' by Simon Morrison
In November 2016, former principal dancer Pavel Dmitrichenko entered the Bolshoi Ballet studios in Moscow to begin retraining for the stage. He had recently been ...More
Kate Ryan reviews 'Poum and Alexandre: A Paris memoir' by Catherine de Saint Phalle
Catherine de Saint Phalle’s memoir brings us the developing consciousness of a star-struck but lonely child as she struggles to understand and negotiate parents who ...More
Also in this issue
Recent Issues
December 2016
2016 Books of the Year & Publisher Picks
Peter Craven reviews The Boy Behind the Curtain by Tim Winton
James McNamara reviews The Sellout by Paul Beatty
Fiona Hile reviews Letter to Pessoa & Other Short Fictions by Michelle Cahill
November 2016
2016 Arts Highlights of the Year
'The god of cheaper prices: New threats to our literary culture from the Productivity Commission' by Colin Golvan
Lisa Gorton reviews Hag-Seed: The Tempest retold by Margaret Atwood
Peter Goldsworthy reviews Play All: A bingewatcher's notebook by Clive James